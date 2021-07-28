Substitute Teacher Arrested on Child Pornography Charges, Detectives Looking for Potential Victims

The San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has arrested a substitute school teacher on child pornography charges. Due to the suspect's proximity and involvement with children, detectives are looking for potential victims.

On July 27, Andrew Jared Primes, 31, was taken into custody for possession of child sexual abuse materials, commonly referred to as child pornography.

According to the ICAC, Primes has been employed by both the Poway Unified School District and San Dieguito Union High School District. He is also the leader at the Boys Scouts of America Fiesta Island Summer Camp.

The investigation was initiated in response to a report from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children indicating Primes had "electronically transmitted several images containing possible child sexual abuse imagery."

"San Diego ICAC detectives investigated and determined Primes was responsible for possessing and transmitting several thousand images containing child abuse sexual imagery," detectives said.

Primes has been booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

In addition, detectives executed a search warrant and seized multiple devices that will be thoroughly analyzed for additional evidence related to child sexual abuse materials.

Anyone who suspects Primes may have victimized other children via phone apps, social media, or email, contact SDICAC Investigator Ron Burleson at rburleson@sdicac.org or call the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (858) 715-7100.