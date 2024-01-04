Subaru driver sparked fire at Mission Valley Target during arson spree: SDPD

San Diego Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman identified as a suspect in a series of arsons that took place in late November.

First, the woman set fire to a gas pump at an AM/PM in City Heights in the 4300 block of Home Avenue on Nov. 22, 2023, which caused damage in excess of $10,000, according to investigators. She then drove her two-tone green 2000's model Subaru Outback to the Target at the Mission Valley Mall in the 1200 block of Camino Del Rio North, where she lit multiple items on fire. Police said that arson caused less than a thousand dollars in damage.

A shot from the fire at the AM/PM on Home Avenue

A screen grab captured by a security camera shows a woman wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and sweatpants with dark sunglasses.

A reward from CrimeStoppers of up to $1,000 is being offere for information leading to an arrests. Anybody with information is being urged to call SDPD's Metro Arson Strike Team at (619) 236-6815. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers or submitted at the CrimeStoppers website.