Study finds more San Diegans are relying on food donations

The high cost of living coupled with high food prices in San Diego has forced many families to visit several food donation centers around the county. A survey conducted by the San Diego Food Bank in conjunction with San Diego State University showed more San Diegans are now relying on food banks.

Several people surveyed said that their income is not enough to survive because more than half of their paycheck is going to rent and what little is left, goes into buying food so any food aid they can receive is welcomed, according to Judith, a mom who relies on the Food Bank.

"Well, I try to look for where I see that I get the specials either the Walmart sometimes there are specials, or I have to go to another store like Food4Less,” she said.

In search of specials is how Yudith takes care of her budget. She adds that she has to think twice before going out to eat at a restaurant.

"With what I spend with a meal outside, we can eat three days at home," says this mother.

So whatever donations the food banks provide, Judith is always there.

She is part of the thousands of people who request these food services. A joint study by San Diego Food Bank and SDSU found that those applying for help are families with an average of 3.5 people and mostly white or Hispanic nationality. The main reason they use the services of the San Diego Food Bank is the rising cost of living and the lack of sufficient income to cover expenses.

"What we are seeing is that many people who come are people who work, who do not have enough income to be able to buy the food that their families need. They have also reported high food and gas costs and rent has also affected them a lot to be able to buy what they need to support their families," says Vanessa Ruiz, vice president of operations at the San Diego Food Bank.

Survey data was collected in four regions of San Diego including North County, Central San Diego, East County, and South Bay. The director of the San Diego food bank added that the goal is to open more donation centers to adequately respond to the high demand.