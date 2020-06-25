Students Wait on Plans for UC San Diego's Fall Semester

There doesn’t seem to be any easy answers when it comes to predicting a future in which the coronavirus is still a variable.

School districts and colleges across the country are faced with the daunting task of planning curriculums based on learning while also protecting students, faculty, and staff.

In May, an online message from UC San Diego’s chancellor said the school would announce by mid-June “a comprehensive strategy for bringing more people back to campus in a way that complies with federal, state and county guidelines and is enhanced by our own expertise.”

UC San Diego has not released those details with less than a week left in the month. However, it has published an outline for the Fall 2020 semester where it suggested roughly 30% of classes would be on campus.

When should college students return to campus?UCSD is still weighing its options. I just spoke to a few students who are okay with the school taking its time with a decision. NBC 7 at 4:30 and 6:00. Posted by Joe Little on Thursday, June 25, 2020

“I really want to go to class,” said pharmaceutical student Afrooz Sabouri. “But, it’s not all about us and what we miss. We have to care about other people now.”

Minghie Li wishes he could return to the classroom, too.

“I wish I could,” said the IT graduate student. “[It] depends on the situation, but it won’t be very possible for next semester.”

Both students said they appreciated the school taking its time to make a decision on the fall semester.

A UC San Diego spokeswoman said the school would share details for its “Return to Learn” plan later Thursday.

San Diego State University already announced most of its fall classes would be virtual.

“To be honest, personal safety is my first concern,” added Li. “If the school keeps on remote lecturing, I’m pretty fine with that.”