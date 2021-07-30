Students, Staff Test Positive for COVID-19 in South Bay After Returning to School

It is the second week back at school for many San Diego County residents, and students and staff in some school districts in the South Bay are testing positive for COVID-19. Could this be a sign of things to come as other districts open?

School officials say it is important to put it into perspective.

Students are being tested now for COVID-19 at test sites in the Sweetwater Union High School District and the Chula Vista Elementary School District.

The test site for the Chula Vista Elementary School District is located at district headquarters in Chula Vista and is offering free COVID-19 testing to students and staff. There have been 800 people tested and out of the district’s 46 schools, 40 to 50 people have tested positive for the virus, the district said. Most cases were discovered during testing.

District spokesperson Anthony Millican said robust safety protocols, including free and voluntary testing, are vital to keeping schools open.

“It allows us to identify the individuals who have COVID-19 to limit the spread," Millican said. "We all have the same goal in mind and that is to keep school opened and safe.”

He added that schools are the safest place for students.