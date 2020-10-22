Students, Staff Members at Mission Vista High Placed in Quarantine After Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

Students and staff members at Mission Vista High School were placed into a 14-day quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19, Vista Unified School District said Thursday.

The student tested positive on Tuesday and the district notified all of the students and staff members who may have come in contact with the person on campus. There were approximately 130 students in the four classes that the student attended on Tuesday, VUSD said. Also, four teachers were placed in quarantined.

"The student did not come into close contact with every student; however, since this is our first incident, we are proceeding with an abundance of caution," the district said in a release.

The classes the students attended will now turn into a distance learning model the school used during September using Canvas and Zoom, VUSD said.

VUSD made the decision to send implement a 14-day quarantine was made in accordance with the COVID-19 Decision Tree, VUSD said. The decision tree keeps track of any student or staff member in any of the three following categories:

Students or staff members experiencing symptoms Students or staff members who have had close contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19 Students or staff members who are COVID-19 positive

"We have had student and staff activity in all three categories, which means that our response system is working. For the first two categories, this impact is almost always on one student or staff member at a time. Students or staff may have a fever, or cough, or may have come into close contact with a COVID positive person outside the school environment. The third category almost always involves a group of students and teachers," VUSD said in a release.

To view more information about VUSD's health and safety page, click here.

VUSD opened campus for in-class instruction on October 20.

According to the district's plan posted on its website, there is enhanced sanitation, additional handwashing stations, specific entrances and exits, and students and staff are required to wear masks.