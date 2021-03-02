Students in Grossmont Union High School District to Return to Class for Hybrid Schedule

After almost a year of campus closures, Grossmont Union High School District (GUHSD) students will physically return to class Tuesday as the district shifts to Level 3 of its reopening plan, which calls for a hybrid schedule.

Students enrolled in the hybrid model will go to school for in-person instruction twice a week, with the other three days being dedicated to distanced learning.

Under GUHSD’s latest reopening step, the blended model includes up to 50% of students attending class. Some students will be physically attending class on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s, while the others will be attending on Wednesday’s and Friday’s. All students will learn remotely on Monday’s, the district said.

The new hybrid schedule began Monday and the first set of students are slated to return to campus on Tuesday.

Households who are not yet comfortable sending their children to attend in-person classes are able to continue with distance learning. Families who have a child enrolled in the district’s hybrid model but later change their minds will be able to return to remote learning by contacting their children’s school counselor.

With the safety of students and staff being prioritized, measures will be taken to follow public health guidelines, the district said.

Classrooms, offices and hallways will be monitored for social distancing, especially in-between classes. Students and staff will be required to wear face masks and temperature checks will be conducted daily. Physical distancing will also be mandated, the district said.

“With all of the safety measures in place at our schools, and the commitment of our incredible staff at all of our sites, I am confident in our ability to safely proceed with this plan,” Superintendent Theresa Kemper said in a letter sent to families. “We will also soon send you information about a Virtual Reopening Town Hall, at which we will answer questions from our community about this next phase of our reopening plan.”