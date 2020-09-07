Students Critical of SDSU's Handling of On-Campus COVID Surge

San Diego State University is racing to contain coronavirus cases on campus, but the virus appears to be outpacing administrators.

Nearly 300 students have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are considered probable. Roughly 2,500 students have been told to stay inside their dorms until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. It’s the school’s latest effort to rein in a situation some say already appears out of control.

“Here we are making headlines for a horrible reason again,” said Brenden Tuccinardi, Editor-in-Chief of the university's student-run newspaper The Daily Aztec.

As of Sunday night, SDSU reported 286 probable and confirmed student cases of coronavirus, after just two weeks since the start of the semester.

“I’m scared to see what the number is today because I think it’s just going to exponentially grow today,” said Tuccinardi.

Tuccinardi joins others critical of the university’s decision to allow students to move back on campus, when the majority of classes were online.

Last week, administrators suspended all in-person classes for at least four weeks in response to the rising number of student cases.

“The university didn’t expect students to be students,” said Tuccinardi.

A College Area homeowner sent NBC 7 cell phone video and photos of students partying on a rooftop last week.

It’s scenes like that that fueled the school paper’s recent, biting editorial – which starts by saying, “There are a lot expletives we could use to describe the current situation,” and ends with, “Stay home and for expletive's sake, wear a mask."

Tuccinardi said that tone of urgency was called for because it was missing from administrators – administrators he believes should have cracked down sooner, and harder, on student parties and facemask mandates.

“I don’t think that they didn’t necessarily have a plan,” said Tuccinardi. “It’s that the plan didn’t have enough teeth."

“We are doing everything that we can that’s within our control to ensure that we are doing our part,” said SDSU Vice President of Student Affairs Luke Wood, Ph.D.

Wood said it is now “all hands on deck” to stop the spread on campus.

“We have seen a reduction in social activity over this weekend,” said Wood, suggesting the stay-at-home order is working.

His office has now issued more than 450 student citations for violating university COVID-19 policies.



However, Wood said due to housing insecure students, closing the dorms is pretty much off the table.

“We’re not going to close,” said Wood. “Because we’re not going to be sending those students away.”

“At the end of the day,” says Tuccinardi. “Administration was the one who said, ‘Yeah, come back to campus, we’ll make sure it’s safe for you.’ But they didn’t do enough to do that.”

SDSU isn’t the only local university getting some heat. Hundreds of UC San Diego students and faculty just signed a letter calling for the university to reverse course on plans to move in thousands of students into dorms this month.