Students at San Diego's Taft Middle School Released After Lockdown

Taft Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday following an unfounded threat of someone on campus with a gun, the San Diego Police confirmed.

The school was placed on lockdown at around 1 p.m. after the school called the police after students allegedly received photos of a student with a gun on campus.

Police later said the incident originated on campus and was shared as a text-style message between students who then texted their parents of the threat.

Police confirm there was never a person on campus with a gun and everyone on campus was safe.

Students have since been released from campus.

No other information was available.

