Student visas revoked at Stanford, UC Berkeley

By NBC Bay Area staff

International students in the Bay Area are discovering their student visas have been revoked.

Stanford University recently announced that six visas had been canceled for four current students and two recent grads. The university said it only found out by checking its database and that no official reason had been given.

NBC Bay Area confirmed on Saturday that at least four student visas were canceled at the University of California, Berkeley. According to university officials, the student visas were canceled across several campuses.

In a statement from the president's office, the UC said it's committed to supporting its students’ rights and it is monitoring the situation.

While no reasons have been given for these visas being revoked, across the U.S., many students in a similar situation have engaged in political activism.

Recently, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at least 300 visas had been canceled this year and that he'd take any legal means to remove students he accused of being harmful to the U.S. or its foreign policy.

