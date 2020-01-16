Hoover High school

Student Organized San Diego Mayoral Debate

Students at Hoover High School organized the mayoral debate and asked the candidates questions

By Rory Devine

NBCUniversal, Inc.

About a hundred people attended a San Diego mayoral debate held at Hoover High School Thursday night.

Students from the school's Social Justice Academy organized the debate by doing everything from publicity, researching issues, and inviting the candidates.

San Diego City Council member Barbara Bry, California Assemblymember Todd Gloria, technology worker Rich Riel and community activist Tasha Williamson took questions prepared by the students.

Local

Immigration 25 mins ago

ICE Increases Worker Verification Audits, 35 Businesses Targeted Since October

Hotel 2 hours ago

New Hotel Controversy in Barrio Logan

City Councilman Scott Sherman could not attend due to a prior engagement.

Students involved with the planning said the top issues facing their community of City Heights are violence, infrastructure, housing, transportation, air quality, and rent control.

"In my family, it's just my mom, younger sister, and I, and my mom works as a janitor and gets paid minimum wage, so it's hard for her to always make rent payments," said senior, Miryam Fajardo.

Her concerns were echoed by Luisana Chavez, a junior at the school who lives in a rented apartment with her family.

"...living there 10 years, and she always raises the rent every year by $100, and sometimes there are tough times, where you just can't pay it," Chavez said.

Sophomore Charlie Rodriguez, who also lives with his family also in a rented apartment said, "If everyone keeps raising the bar, then at some point no one is going to be able to afford to live."

All said they would like to know the candidates care about the struggles of their community.

"I'm looking forward to seeing it all come to life," said Chavez who worked with Fajardo on logistics.

This article tagged under:

Hoover High schoolMayoral Racemayoral debateSan Diego Mayoral Race
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us