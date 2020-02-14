Valley Center

Student Arrested for Threat That Sent 2 North County Schools Into Lockdown

Investigators swept the student's home and no weapons were located

By Christina Bravo

A suspended student was arrested for making threats that forced two North County high schools into lockdown Friday morning.

Oak Glen and Valley Center high schools were placed on lockdown for more than an hour as deputies investigated the potential school threat from a 15-year-old Oak Glen student, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The student was quickly identified and arrested, SDSO said. He was booked into Juvenile Hall.

Investigators swept the student's home and no weapons were located.

SDSO said they were alerted to the threat by school officials but the nature of the threat was not disclosed.

Both high schools are located at Oak Glen and Cole Grade roads and are part of the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District.

No other information was available.

