Student arrested after stabbing at San Marcos' Mission Hills High School

A student was arrested Wednesday in connection with a stabbing at Mission Hills High School in San Marcos.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department received a call Wednesday from a person who claimed to have been stabbed at the school, located at 1 Mission Hills Court. When deputies arrived on campus, a school resource deputy found the victim on school grounds, the sheriff's department said.

The victim -- also a student of the high school -- was taken to the nurse's office for treatment before he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to survive, the department said.

Deputies were given information at the school about a possible suspect in the stabbing, and that person was arrested at his home a short time later, according to the department. The identity of the age of the suspect was not disclosed.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The high school was placed on lockdown just before 3:40 p.m., and authorities lifted the order after the suspect was arrested.