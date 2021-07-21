Struggling Family Turns to ‘The Spot' to Help Make Ends Meet

The Spot, a community outreach post serving Mountain View since 2018, is a place where San Diegans can go to get what they need.

It was founded by Christine Pea, 72, in the 80s and relocated to 38th Street and Ocean View Boulevard in 2018. Pea was born and bred in Shreveport, LA, and is now making sure people in San Diego can break bread with their own families.

“Oh, I love this neighborhood so much, Pea said. “For God so loved the world, that he gave and because he gave, we need to give.”

This corner operation provides clothing, food, employment leads and a little hope to people like Lupe.

Lupe is living out of a garage with her daughter and five grandkids. She didn’t want to share her last name out of embarrassment over their struggle to make ends meet. She said sometimes they rent a hotel for a few hours a week, just to shower.

“We would be nothing without this place,” Lupe said. “God puts people in our way for a reason.”

The Spot was open during the pandemic, but as more people struggle and the cost of living goes up, it's still there to help some get through tough times.

“You can’t help everybody, but you can do your percentage. That’s what I get out of it,” Pea said.

Within a few hours, Pea said they serve up to 100 people, especially single mothers. People in the community can rummage through donations and bag up food for their families.

“You know, don’t lose hope and have faith,” Lupe said to encourage other families struggling.

The Spot Community Outreach is open Monday, Wednesday, And Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.