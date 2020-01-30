Strong Winds Force U.S.-Mexico Border Wall to Nearly Collapse

Part of the wall that was ordered to be constructed by President Donald Trump partially collapsed on Wednesday ---due to the strong winds that whipped through the U.S.-Mexico border between Calexico, California and Mexicali, Mexico.

The metal would have blocked Colón Avenue in Mexicali, but a group of trees held 50-feet of netting, according to witnesses.

Officials in Mexicali with the direction of civil protection told NBC7’s sister station, Telemundo 20, that the intensity of the winds came through at 40 miles per hour and were the main reason that the 80-foot-long fence, that was placed by the U.S. government, fell into Mexican territory.

The Civil Protection agency in Mexicali were informed of the incident through a 9-1-1 call, informing the agency that part of the border was about to fall between Calexico, California at Colón Avenue and Managua in Mexicali.

American authorities held the fence with cranes and chains to avoid a complete fall, according to the Civil Protection agency.