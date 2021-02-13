Strong Winds Expected for San Diego County Mountains, Deserts

Strong winds were predicted for San Diego County mountains and deserts through tonight, as well as over the coastal waters through Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

A few light showers were possible Saturday afternoon and evening, though most areas will stay dry, forecasters said.

The NWS issued a high wind warning from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday for San Diego County deserts and mountains. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday for San Diego County coastal areas.

Gusty onshore winds were likely to return on Tuesday. Otherwise, dry weather was expected to persist along with largely seasonal temperatures.

Travel is discouraged for high profile vehicles this afternoon in areas of high wind. At least one semi was reported overturned on I-10 near Whitewater this morning. ⚠️🚚



Take a look at the hourly wind gust forecast below. Winds will peak this PM and subside tonight. 🍃 #CAwx pic.twitter.com/44ilWb4VUg — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 13, 2021

Highs along the coast Saturday were expected to be around 63 degrees with overnight lows of 40-47, the weather service said. Western valley highs will be 61-66 with overnight lows of 37-44. Highs near the foothills will be 57-62.

Mountain highs were expected to be 52-59 with overnight lows of 30-37. Highs in the deserts will be 73-78 with overnight lows of 41-51.

The weather pattern through late next week favors dry conditions with higher temperatures, forecasters said.

The weather service predicted a dry weather pattern continuing across Southern California through the end of February.