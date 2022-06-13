Strong Onshore Winds Cool San Diego, Advisory in Effect

A wind advisory is in effect for parts of San Diego County as an onshore flow brings breezy and cooler weather to San Diego.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory until 10 p.m. Monday. During that time, winds from 25 mph to 35 mph and gusts from 45 mph to 55 mph are expected in the San Diego County mountains and the communities of Julian and Pine Valley.

Winds are blowing from the west and are not as dry and hazardous as Santa Ana wind gusts, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. The onshore flow was also cooling temperatures for the start of the workweek.

Even so, fire crews are on alert for wildfires after two brush fires sparked in San Diego County on Sunday -- one in Oceanside and another near Dulzura. The spread of both have been halted.

Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs can be blown down causing power outages.

The NWS recommends using caution when driving, especially those in high-profile vehicles, and securing outdoor objects.