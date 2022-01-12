El Cajon

Strong Odor Resembling ‘Raw Onion' Reported in El Cajon: Heartland Fire

There is no hazard for the community and it is being cleaned up

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

A mobile public safety alert notification warns of a non-toxic chemical spill on Bradley Avenue in El Cajon, Jan. 12, 2022.
NBC 7 Staff

A strong odor resembling "raw onion" has been reported in El Cajon after a spill of a"non-toxic natural gas additive," Heartland Fire and Rescue said.

Fire crews are on the 1000 block of Bradley Avenue. The odor has spread approximately one mile and will be in the area for several hours due to weather conditions, Heartland said.


Heartland Fire later tweeted saying one gallon of mercaptan, an odorant was spilled. There is no hazard for the community as the odor is non-toxic and is being cleaned up.

No other information was available.

