Strong Odor Resembling ‘Raw Onion' Reported in El Cajon: Heartland Fire

A strong odor resembling "raw onion" has been reported in El Cajon after a spill of a"non-toxic natural gas additive," Heartland Fire and Rescue said.

Fire crews are on the 1000 block of Bradley Avenue. The odor has spread approximately one mile and will be in the area for several hours due to weather conditions, Heartland said.



Heartland Fire later tweeted saying one gallon of mercaptan, an odorant was spilled. There is no hazard for the community as the odor is non-toxic and is being cleaned up.

@heartlandfire crews at scene of an odor check at 1000 block of Bradley Avenue in El Cajon. Strong odor of “raw onion”caused by a spill of non-toxic natural gas additive. Technicians at scene working on clean up — Heartland Fire (@heartlandfire) January 12, 2022

No other information was available.

