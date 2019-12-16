Motorcyclist Killed in Fiery Crash With Parked Cars in Carlsbad

A motorcyclist died Monday in a fiery crash crash with several parked vehicles outside a luxury car dealership in Carlsbad Monday.

The motorcyclist was heading north on Avenida Encinas when he lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle outside a Porsche dealership near Palomar Airport Road, the Carlsbad Police Department said.

The rider was thrown from his bike, which ignited in flames.

When officers arrived to the scene, the motorcycle was fully engulfed and the rider was lying in the roadway a few feet away, CPD said.

The rider died at the scene. He would not be identified until his family could be notified.

Several of the dealership's courtesy vehicles were parked along the street and were damaged in the crash.

It was not clear what caused the rider to lose control. Police were investigating if speed, drugs or alcohol were a factor.