String of shootings and carjackings across San Diego County being investigated: SDSO, SDPD

Authorities are investigating if a string of shootings and carjackings that happened across San Diego County on Wednesday night are connected.

The suspect is now in custody, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Shootings, robberies and carjackings took place one after another in Imperial Beach, Valencia Park, North Park, Kearny Mesa and Encinitas.

Imperial Beach shooting

At 5:15 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting in Imperial Beach.

Officers went to the 1100 block of Louden Lane and found one person shot in the leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition, according to Lt. John Spach with the sheriff's department.

Valencia Park shots fired

At 6:11 p.m., San Diego police responded to a call from the sheriff's department about a possible shooting suspect heading to the 5100 block of Coban Street in the area of Valencia Park, from the shooting scene in Imperial Beach.

Officers then received a call from a nearby resident about shots fired. Officers found no victims but located multiple shell casings, according to Officer Darius Jamsetjee with the San Diego police.

North Park shots fired and robbery

At 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at a building in North Park.

Police described the suspect as a Black man.

The suspect entered a business and stole unknown merchandise. As he was leaving, he fired at least one round from a handgun, police said.

No victims were struck.

The suspect left in a white convertible in an unknown direction.

Rollover crash in Kearny Mesa

At 6:47 p.m., the San Diego police and California Highway Patrol received reports of a rollover vehicle in Kearny Mesa involving a white convertible on the northbound lanes of Interstate 805 at Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

CHP is handling the crash investigation. It is unclear if anyone has been injured, police said.

Kearny Mesa carjacking

Shortly after the rollover crash, at 6:51 p.m., San Diego police was notified of a carjacking near the Kearny Lodge Mobile Home Park.

The suspect and a white woman carjacked the owner of a burgundy Nissan Versa, police said.

The suspects left towards the freeway. The SDPD's robbery division is handling the investigation.

Encinitas crash and carjacking

At 7:10 p.m., the San Diego police received a report of a crash and carjacking from Nolbey Street and Villa Cardiff Drive.

The burgundy Nissan was recovered in the area after the crash.

The suspect got out and carjacked someone else and was seen leaving the area in the stolen 2014 white Ford Fusion, Spach said.

The suspect was arrested after a brief foot pursuit at an LA Fitness at 200 S. El Camino Real in Encinitas, Spach said. The other suspect, his woman companion, was also detained.

The man in custody told an NBC 7 reporter that his name is Calvin Brown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.