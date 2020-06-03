String of Break-Ins Reported at 3 CVS Pharmacy Locations

San Diego police officers are investigating a series of break-ins at CVS Pharmacies that were reported across the county overnight.

Three locations – in Escondido, Rancho Bernardo and Grantville -- were targeted overnight, according to authorities. In each case, the burglar or burglars responsible for the break-ins smashed the front door to gain access to the retailers.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the break-ins. Police did not immediately have a suspect description available.

No injuries were immediately reported in connection to either incident. It appears each location was empty at the time of the thefts.