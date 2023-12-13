String of armed robberies hit second night in a row in San Diego

Two armed robberies took place in San Diego Wednesday night, just one night after 11 convenience stores were robbed at gunpoint, sprawling all the way north from Bonsall to down south in Barrio Logan, according to San Diego police.

Officers with the San Diego Police Department received reports of an armed robbery in La Mesa at Excalibur Liquor, located at 5575 Baltimore Dr. around 9:15 p.m.

Five suspects —one with a firearm and one with a red jacket — were all wearing ski masks when they took money from the register, said SDPD Officer John Buttle.

The robbers were seen traveling southbound on Baltimore Drive, police said.

Next, five men, two with firearms, robbed the Tradewinds Liquor store in Oak Park by breaking the register, taking cash — plus one bottle of liquor around 9:28 p.m., Officer Buttle said.

Tradewinds Liquor store is located at 3111 54th St. The men left the area in an unknown direction.

SDPD is investigating these incidents.