Strike's Second Day Affects MTS Minibus, Paratransit Riders

Several MTS options are still not in service Thursday due to a work stoppage, according to the Metropolitan Transit System.

The agency announced a workers’ strike began Wednesday while Teamsters Local 542 and First Transit, which operates MTS’ minibus and Access service, continue negotiations. According to the agency, the following routes may be impacted:

Additionally, the following minibus routes may be affected:

14, 18, 25, 83, 84, 832, 833, 838, 944, 945/945A, 964, 965 and Sorrento Valley COASTER Connection (Routes 972, 973, 978, 979, 985).

It is unclear when the service will fully resume. Travelers can click here to check for updates on disruptions. MTS Access passengers can call 888-517-9627 or click here to learn which alternative transportation methods may be available to them.