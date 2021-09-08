Stretch the Dollar, Feed Thousands: How to Help the Fall Food Drive

It’s amazing how far some people can stretch $1.

The San Diego Food Bank has it down to a science.

“We definitely have mastered the formula,” said Vice President of Operations Vanessa Ruiz.

Ruiz said the Food Bank can buy upwards of five meals with $1 for the San Diego community, which is experiencing more food insecurity than ever before. The San Diego Food Bank and its partners fed roughly 350,000 San Diegans a month before the pandemic. That number increased to 600,000 during the pandemic, according to Ruiz.

“Hearing that the number of people affected by food insecurity has gone up is very sad,” Ruiz said.

That’s why the five Barons Markets in San Diego County have teamed with NBC 7 San Diego for the Fall Food Drive during Hunger Awareness Month.

“This is our community. We are responsible for taking care of each other,” said Barons Senior Vice President Rachel Shemirani. “We are just so happy to help.”

“This program could not have come at a better time,” smiled Ruiz.

Shemirani said customers at their five stores have already donated more than $10,000.

“That’s 50,000 meals,” Shemirani gushed. ”We’re so excited! This is amazing!”

“It feels so good. It feels good to know that we’re all in this together,” added Ruiz.

Throughout the month of September, shoppers at all Barons Market locations in San Diego can donate to the Food Bank at checkout. For every $1 donated, 5 meals can be provided to local families in need.

Barons Markets will be accepting donations for the Fall Food Drive throughout the month of September.