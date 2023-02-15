Street Vendor Harassed Near SDSU Claims Viral Video Incident was Racially Motivated

A video showing a group of women verbally harassing a hot dog vendor near San Diego State is quickly going viral.

The group is seen verbally harassing the man and throwing away his food. The cart operator, named Jose Andres Arguelles, told NBC 7 it all started when the women got mad over the price of the hot dogs and demanded a discount. Arguelles said no and asked them to leave, but he said they refused and started messing with his food.

He said they wouldn't allow other customers to get near enough to buy food from him for about 40 minutes.

Arguelles said they also insulted and threatened him, something he believes was racially motivated. The video has already been viewed more than two million times on TikTok.

San Diego State University says they're looking into the incident, but they have confirmed the women are not students at SDSU.

Arguelles told NBC 7 he hopes the women learn a lesson as to how you should not treat other people. Arguelles said he wants justice and hopes the discrimination stops because he's not the only street vendor who has gone through this.