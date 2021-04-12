Street Sweeper Fatally Strikes Woman in Kearny Mesa

An investigation is underway in Kearny Mesa after a woman was struck and killed by a street sweeper late Sunday.

San Diego police said they received a call of the incident just after 10 p.m. in the 9200 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard. At the scene, authorities learned the woman was on the crosswalk when she was struck.

The 35-year-old driver of the street sweeper was traveling westbound on the No. 2 lane of the road as he approached Overland Avenue. There, the woman was “just standing in the crosswalk” and was hit by the vehicle, according to SDPD.

Authorities said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

SDPD’s Traffic Division responded to the scene and are continuing their investigation on the matter.