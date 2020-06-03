Street-side Protesters in Mira Mesa Say Police Reform is Only Path to Peace

All four Minneapolis Police Department officers involved in the arrest and death of George Floyd in death of George Floyd have been criminally charged, but that wasn’t enough for some protesters across the country and in Mira Mesa on Wednesday.

Local protester Amir Harrison Jr. said a commitment to police reform is the only way demonstrations will stop.

“We need to reform the way police officers are trained. This isn't a one and done, one little law isn't going to change things. This is going to keep happening until they bring real reform and change to the system.”

Outside Mira Mesa High School, protesters used chants and though provoking signs to call for change.

“To see a man being killed on TV, words can't describe that,” protester Tene Williams said. Williams is also a teacher in Del Mar. “It has totally changed me to realize that I can't stay silent. I need to speak up and voice my opinion that black lives do matter.”

Protester Nathan Yetter realized the teaching opportunity Wednesday’s demonstration provided so he brought his young son.

“What made you bring your son out? We're trying to teach him love. Teach him that people's lives matter," he said.

Many weren’t afraid to share their own experiences with racism and injustice.

“We are living in fear that we are telling our children to watch how they dress, watch where they go, make sure they are being protected. Everyday we're living in fear and I don't think people realize how fearful it is -- being African American is a crime because of our skin.” Police have not reported any arrests stemming from the demonstration.