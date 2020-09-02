SDPD

Street Fight Leads to Deadly Stabbing in College East Neighborhood

Generic Police Lights Caution Tape 04251994
Shutterstock

The victim of a street fight stabbing Wednesday in the College East neighborhood, east of San Diego State University, has died, San Diego police confirmed.

The fight broke out on 71st Street near Mowhawk Street just after 7:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. At least one person was stabbed during the altercation.

Medics gave CPR to the stab victim and transported the victim to Sharp Memorial Hospital, SDPD said.

Local

stolen Aug 12

STOLEN: A Year-long Investigation Into Child Sex Trafficking & Exploitation

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Possible Outbreak at SDSU Forces All Classes Back Online

Just before 9 p.m., the victim was pronounced dead, according to SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs.

SDPD's homicide unit is now investigating.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to SDPD.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on the developing story.

This article tagged under:

SDPDcollege east
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us