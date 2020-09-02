Street Fight Leads to Deadly Stabbing in College East Neighborhood

The victim of a street fight stabbing Wednesday in the College East neighborhood, east of San Diego State University, has died, San Diego police confirmed.

The fight broke out on 71st Street near Mowhawk Street just after 7:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. At least one person was stabbed during the altercation.

Medics gave CPR to the stab victim and transported the victim to Sharp Memorial Hospital, SDPD said.

Just before 9 p.m., the victim was pronounced dead, according to SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs.

SDPD's homicide unit is now investigating.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to SDPD.

No other information was available.

