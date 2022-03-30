gas prices

Streak of Rising Gas Prices in San Diego County Ends at 35 Days

By City News Service

An up-close look at gasoline octanes at a gas station in San Diego, taken on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A 35-day streak of increases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County ended Wednesday with a decrease of 1 cent to $6.008.

The average price rose $1.276 during the streak, including three-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price rose to a record each day during the streak, the longest since a 40-day streak from Feb. 9 to March 20, 2021, totaling 44.2 cents.

The decrease was the largest since Dec. 1 when the average price dropped nine-tenths of a cent.

Despite the decrease, the average price is 4 cents more than one week ago, $1.161 more than one month ago and $2.059 greater than one year ago.

