Goat on the loose in Valencia Park rescued by San Diego Humane Society

Using a long orange plastic fence, several SDHS officers guided the goat from an open field behind a neighbor's home into a livestock trailer.

By Devin Whatley

San Diego Humane Society officers worked to rescue a stray goat in Valencia Park on April 9, 2025.
San Diego Humane Society

It's not every day you see challenging rescues, and the San Diego Humane Society ran into quite the encounter.

SDHS officers rescued a goat that found itself loose in San Diego's Valencia Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Just after 10:20 a.m., a resident spotted a male Anglo-Nubian goat roaming around in a large grassy field behind their home, according to the humane society.

A male Anglo-Nubian goat was taken to the San Diego Humane Society's Escondido Campus on April 9, 2025.
San Diego Humane Society
When Humane officers arrived, they quickly noticed the goat had plenty of room to try and get away, prompting them to request additional support from its emergency response team.

In all, 12 officers worked together to use a long orange plastic fence to guide him into a livestock trailer. The goat was taken to the SDHS' Escondido Campus, where teams provide specialized care for livestock.

As with other lost animals, the humane society plans to keep the goat on a 72-hour stray hold until its owner is found.

