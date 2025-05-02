Strawberry beer, nachos, and treats sweeten this famous food festival

What to Know California Strawberry Festival

May 17 and 18, 2025

Ventura County Fairgrounds

$15 single-day adult admission; other ticketing tiers are available

STRAWBERRIES ATOP CEREAL OR YOGURT, strawberry syrup drizzled over a scoop of vanilla ice cream, some strawberry powder swirled into your smoothie: Chances are good, if you're a devoted berry buff, that you've seriously strawberried at some point in the last few days. But there are other strawberry roads to roam, and the California Strawberry Festival explores them all, or just about every offbeat avenue you can imagine in your wildest strawberry daydreams. The food-filled festival — there's a carnival element, too, and some quirky contests — is known for its strawberry classics, like shortcake, but you'll want to arrive at the Ventura County Fairgrounds prepared to snack pizza (there are strawberries involved), beer (ditto), and chimichangas (oh yes, strawberries are featured).

MAY 17 AND 18... are the 2025 dates and tickets are on sale. Your admission gets you in the gate but be sure to have a few fruitful funds for chocolate-dipped strawberries, margaritas rocking strawberry flair, and, of course, the strawberry's longtime buddy, the funnel cake. Nachos with strawberry sweetness will also be on the menu, as will super-snackable strawberry popcorn, too. The adorable parade featuring toddlers and babies in strawberry-inspired ensembles will return, too, and you'll likely encounter plenty of grown-ups wearing strawberry hues (so feel free to wear your favorite fruit-forward fashion). For all of the drizzly, gooey, seedy-spectacular offerings at this venerable festival, dip into this site now.