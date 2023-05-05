Storytellers Hope Their Play Can Help Save San Diego Schoolchildren's Lives

"Zion's Story," a harrowing 90-minute interactive theater piece created by a team of advocates, survivors and experts on human trafficking, invites audience members to save the heroine's life.

The play, which was inspired by real-life experiences and informed by trafficking survivors and research, is helping make the community aware of the dangers of human trafficking.

During a live performance of “Zion’s Story,” audiences follow the story of 15-year-old Zion, a girl who moved to San Diego. The teen's story initially ends in tragedy, but after the finale, audience members are invited to return to specific scenes to discuss and role-play different choices that might have prevented that outcome.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The program, which has been on tour at San Diego area middle and high schools, teaching teens about the risk factors and warning signs of trafficking, was written and directed by Imagine Brave Spaces playwright and director Catherine Hanna Schrock.

The innovative approach brings people into the journey to both imagine and create a positive ending and, hopefully, simultaneously educates them on how to prevent human trafficking.