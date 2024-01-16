Story Time Fallout: Coronado Public Library staff faces onslaught of harassment

Coronado Public Library workers say the situation began in July 2023 when someone read a book during children's story time about a family attending a Pride parade.

Carl Luna, president of the Friends of the Coronado Public Library, said staff got backlash from people who didn’t think the book was appropriate for kids.

“All of the books referenced have to meet National Standards Library of Congress publisher requirements to be age-appropriate,” Luna said.

This issue snowballed in December when a Navy SEAL's wife proposed a kid’s story time called Tiny Patriots, during which she would read patriotic and Christmas-themed books.

“They were told, under library policy: If it's an official event, you have to go through background checks,” Luna said. “You have to get a Live Scan [background check] just like what teachers like myself have to do to be able to be in there. That takes time. And also; You don't get to choose the books that are going to be read, those are going to be curated by the library staff.”

Days later, and after the matter got national media attention, library staff inboxes were flooded with dozens of hateful and threatening emails. One of them said, “Will the staff please pour gasoline on their bodies and torch themselves?’

“Oh, that's great," Luna said. "That sounds like somebody without a brain cell.”

Luna said staff has been able to trace down the messages and determined they aren’t local.

Carol Pastor is local, however. She's lived in Coronado for 50 years.

“I wouldn't have their job if my life depended on it, because they're supposed to keep a stiff upper lip, keep smiling long and let these people come in and yell at them or scream at them or threaten them,” Pastor told NBC 7.

Luna said the backlash deters people from joining an industry that helps hold communities together.

“You start to look at, ‘How about that Penasquitos library?’ Or ‘How about going to work for, you know, work for McDonald's at about the same rate?' " Luna said. "You know, we don't usually get threats like that over a Big Mac.’”

The Friends of the Library have publicly asked the Coronado City Council to speak out against the hate and defend the library staff.

NBC7 reached out to the city for a statement response. It said, by law, the city can’t comment on the issue until the city council gets a chance to discuss it. Its next meeting is Tuesday.