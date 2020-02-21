Storm System Expected to Bring Rain, Chance of Thunderstorms This Weekend

A storm system is expected to arrive Friday night bringing rain and chances of thunderstorms throughout San Diego County until early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The county can expect showers and possibly thunderstorms before 4 p.m. Saturday. The highest elevations in the mountains, like Mount Laguna, could see a wintry mix, otherwise mainly rain, the NWS said.

Rain totals Saturday are expected to be around 0.1 to 0.25 inches near the coast, and 0.25 to 0.5 inches inland, NBC 7’s Sheena Parveen said.

***Updated Precip Totals***

Rain and mountain snow will develop late tonight or Saturday morning across the area, and continue through Saturday evening. A winter wx advisory is now in effect for the #SanBernardino Mts. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/7e6PSbRjRg — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 21, 2020

The storm is expected to move east out of the region by Sunday morning, then temperatures will warm up early next week, potentially reaching the mid-80s in the inland valleys on Monday, NWS Meteorologist James Brotherton said.