first alert weather

Storm System Expected to Bring Rain, Chance of Thunderstorms This Weekend

The county can expect showers and possibly thunderstorms before 4 p.m. Saturday

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and City News Service

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A storm system is expected to arrive Friday night bringing rain and chances of thunderstorms throughout San Diego County until early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The county can expect showers and possibly thunderstorms before 4 p.m. Saturday. The highest elevations in the mountains, like Mount Laguna, could see a wintry mix, otherwise mainly rain, the NWS said.

Rain totals Saturday are expected to be around 0.1 to 0.25 inches near the coast, and 0.25 to 0.5 inches inland, NBC 7’s Sheena Parveen said.  

The storm is expected to move east out of the region by Sunday morning, then temperatures will warm up early next week, potentially reaching the mid-80s in the inland valleys on Monday, NWS Meteorologist James Brotherton said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherSan Diego Countyrain
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us