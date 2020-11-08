Storm Pummels San Diego County, Snow Expected in Mountains

More cool weather, winds, and scattered light rain were expected Sunday as the second of two fast-moving storms arrived in San Diego County.

We can expect scattered showers throughout the day today with occasional breaks of sunshine, NBC 7's Meteorologist Crystal Egger said. We can expect an additional 0.10 to 0.50 inches of rain from the coast to inland valleys, 0.50 to 1 inch of rain in the mountains, and less than 0.25 inches of rain across the deserts.

*RADAR UPDATE* Scattered showers...brief downpours...small hail and gusty winds through this afternoon. Snow levels around 4500' today. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/7AL6aZJfuc — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 8, 2020

A Winter Weather Advisory, expiring at 4 a.m. Monday, was added for our mountains where we expect 1 to 4 inches of snow above 5,000 feet. Light snow with little or no accumulation may occur along Interstate 8 between Pine Valley and Sunrise Highway. Heavier snow is expected in Riverside and the San Bernardino Mountains, Egger said.

A Wind Advisory is in effect in our coastal areas and valleys through 10 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

The advisory will bring southwest winds between 20 and 30 mph and gusts near 50 mph or higher, NBC 7's meteorologist Sheena Parveen explained.

The NWS said gusty winds could blow down tree limbs or power lines. Anyone driving in the mountains or deserts this weekend should use extra caution in the windy conditions – especially if driving a high-profile vehicle.

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect until 2 a.m. Monday. We can expect dangerous rip currents with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet, some sets near 9 feet, Egger said.