Storm makes tiny dent in San Diego's dry spell. Here are the rainfall totals

San Diego has been waiting for rainfall, which finally made it to the region this week but really picked up on Friday.

Friday's rain has been the best we have seen so far this season, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Angelica Campos.

Rainfall totals from the National Weather Service show numbers amounting to a quarter-of-an-inch in many parts of the county. The only places with no rain reports are the deserts.

San Diego County rainfall totals

Check out some of San Diego County's 48-hour rain totals through 3:45 p.m. Friday:

La Flores 0.50”

Fallbrook 0.39”

Bonsall 0.35”

Oceanside 0.25”

Escondido0.27”

Carlsbad 0.22”

San Marcos 0.19”

Encinitas 0.23”

Vista 0.18”

San Diego Airport 0.17”

Chula Vista: .11"

The mountains did a little bit better:

Palomar 0.45

Lake Cuyamaca 0.73”

Julian 0.55”

Warner Springs 0.44”

Did the rain make an impact to San Diego's dry spell?

Despite beneficial rain Friday, Campos said San Diego is still far below the seasonal norm of 5.33” for this time of year.

So far, since the "rainy season" began on October 1, San Diego has seen a total of 0.35” of rain. At this time last year, the county already had over 7 inches of rain.

When is the next chance for rain in San Diego County?

There is another chance for substantial rain next week.

Campos said to let this week's rain be a reminder to do a car inspection -- check your tires, windshield wipers and wiper fluid -- because it’s possible next week’s rain could bring San Diego closer to the normal for the month. It will take a few more storms to get us back on track for the year, she adds.

Rain chances start as early as Wednesday, but are for Thursday and Friday.