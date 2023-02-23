When we describe snow on San Diego County's mountains, it's typically with words like dusting and slushy. This time, we can safely use the word dumping.

Three to five feet of snow is possible on San Diego's mountain tops by the time a winter storm -- the strongest in several years -- is finished on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Sheena Parveen's Morning Forecast for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

"In our mountains, this is going to be potentially historic snowfall, mostly above 4,500 feet," NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "This is the coldest storm of the season."

Palomar Mountain, with an elevation over 6,000 feet, may see 4 to 5 feet of snow, which Parveen said could be record-breaking. Mount Laguna could see 3 to 4 feet and Julian may see up to three feet of fresh powder from Thursday to Saturday night, the NWS said. Most mountain areas will see at least 6 inches.

A major winter storm is unfolding across #SoCal, the strongest we've seen in several years. Major impacts will be possible for our region, with heavy snowfall in the mountains, and heavy rain with flooding also possible. The heaviest precip will be Fri night-Sat. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ra5Te5zPt8 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 23, 2023

As the snow reports began trickling in Thursday morning, Julian, with an elevation of 4,150 feet, had already received 1.5 inches of snow, but it would likely be much higher at the next snow report as a live camera showed large accumulations before 9 a.m. Mount Laguna Mountain Lodge said their location had already seen more than a foot of snow by that time.

Snow was falling Thursday at unusually low elevations for San Diego County. Accumulations could be seen at elevations as low as 2,500 feet overnight but will raise to about 4,000 feet during the day.

Snow levels will elevate to 2,500 feet by Thursday and the greatest chance for large amounts of snowfall is on Friday. Winds will also increase again on Friday, making for hazardous driving conditions. By the time Saturday's atmospheric storm reaches San Diego County, snow levels will elevate to 5,000 feet.

A winter storm warning was in effect through 3 p.m. Saturday due to heavy wet snow and gusty winds.

[Radar Update]: Scattered showers continue this morning, with pockets of heavier rain occurring in San Diego County. As you set out on your morning commute, SLOW DOWN!!! You can't drive as fast as normal in the rain.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/a3256gifhD — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 23, 2023

The frosty weather forced some mountain area schools to issue a snow day on Wednesday and Thursday. School closures include:

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

All this wild weather will begin to tame on Sunday for at least a few days of dry weather, Parveen said. It will be short-lived though. Another storm approaches Tuesday.