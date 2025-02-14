Storm brings inches of rain to much of San Diego. Here are the rainfall totals

San Diego County was predicted to get the most rainfall of the season so far from this week's atmospheric river weather system, and the storm did not disappoint.
The majority of San Diego County received at least an inch of rain with the bulk hitting the mountains and North County areas.
Palomar Mountain received the most rainfall with 7.3 inches total from this storm system. They also received about an inch of snowfall as did Mount Laguna.
Here are San Diego's rainfall totals for the last 72 hours ending at 11 a.m.
- 7.3 inches in the Palomar area
- 6.22 on Birch Hill
- 5.11 at Lake Cuyamaca
- 4.77 in Mesa Grande
- 4.65 at Henshaw Dam
- 4.45 in Pine Hills
- 3.82 in Julian
- 3.72 in Skyline Ranch
- 3.4 at Rainbow Camp
- 3.38 at Lake Wohlford
- 3.34 on Volcan Mountain
- 3.24 in Lower Oat Flats
- 3.22 on Otay Mountain
- 3.17 in Descanso
- 3.09 in Las Flores
- 2.99 inches in Fallbrook and Valley Center
- 2.98 in Santa Ysabel
- 2.73 in Escondido
- 2.71 in San Onofre
- 2.58 on Mount Woodson
- 2.49 in Poway
- 2.37 in Pine Valley
- 2.32 in Harbison Canyon
- 2.29 in Rancho Bernardo
- 2.29 in San Diego Country Estates
- 2.27 in Echo Dell
- 2.24 in Rincon Springs
- 2.22 in Alpine
- 2.19 in Bonsall
- 2.09 in Oak Grove
- 2.06 in Barona
- 2.04 at Miramar Lake
- 1.99 at Ramona Airport
- 1.97 in San Marcos
- 1.96 in Goose Valley
- 1.91 on Dulzura Summit
- 1.89 in Santee
- 1.87 in Warner Springs
- 1.86 in Campo
- 1.77 in Kearny Mesa
- 1.71 in Carlsbad
- 1.71 in Oceanside
- 1.66 in Flinn Springs
- 1.62 in La Mesa
- 1.61 in Miramar
- 1.51 in Carlsbad
- 1.37 in Serra Mesa
- 1.28 in Granite Hills
- 1.23 in Vista
- 1.03 in Mission Valley
- 0.8 in Point Loma
- 0.76 in National City
- 0.75 at San Diego International Airport
- 0.72 in Chula Vista
- 0.45 at North Island Naval Air Station
- 0.42 in Encinitas
- 0.21 in Borrego Springs
- 0.16 in Agua Caliente
- 0.09 in Ocotillo Wells