Storm brings inches of rain to much of San Diego. Here are the rainfall totals

San Diego County was predicted to get the most rainfall of the season so far from this week's atmospheric river weather system, and the storm did not disappoint.

The majority of San Diego County received at least an inch of rain with the bulk hitting the mountains and North County areas.

Palomar Mountain received the most rainfall with 7.3 inches total from this storm system. They also received about an inch of snowfall as did Mount Laguna.

Here are San Diego's rainfall totals for the last 72 hours ending at 11 a.m.

