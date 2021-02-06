Stores in San Diego Robbed by Armed Suspect, May Be Connected

Authorities Saturday morning investigated the robberies of two grocery stores and the attempted robbery of a third in San Diego that may have been committed by the same suspect.

The first robbery occurred at 9:10 p.m. Friday at the Gelson's located at 2707 Via De La Valle, the second about six minutes later at a Vons, 2606 Del Mar Heights Road, and the attempted robbery took place just after 11 p.m. at the Albertson's at 12475 Rancho Bernardo Road, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

In the first two incidents, a man approached an employee at a cash register, lifted his shirt to show a gun in his waistband and demanded money.

In both cases, the cashier gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of the money and the armed man left the store, Heims said.

The suspect demanded money at the Albertson's, but left the store without any, Heims said.

In each incident, the suspect was described as a white man in his 50s, with graying hair, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He was wearing a blue or gray hoodie with a white t-shirt, dark or gray pants and gray or black baseball cap.

San Diego Police Robbery Detectives are investigating.