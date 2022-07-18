Stop What You're Doing! There's Gas for Less Than $5 in San Diego!

Drivers, rejoice! There are gas stations in San Diego County pumping out petrol for less than $5 per gallon.

Here are four stations listed at $4.99 as of Monday evening, according to Gas Buddy.

G&M - 398 El Cajon Blvd, El Cajon

Horizon Fuel Center - 31267 Valley Center Rd, Valley Center

Costco - 8125 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa

Ram - 407 El Cajon Blvd, El Cajon

If you can't swing by either of those, there are a few pumps in the county serving gas for $5.09.

"I think it’s great – I love to see these numbers going down," Joon Bender told NBC 7 as he filled up at the Costco in La Mesa.

"They’ve been high lately, so it’s about time," driver Alfred Valenzuela added.

The county's average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline dropped Monday for the 33rd consecutive day, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $5.878, its lowest amount since May 13.

The average price has decreased 49.5 cents during the streak, including 1.4 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.4 cents less than one week ago and 47 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.572 more than one year ago.

The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

"Both oil prices and Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices have dropped significantly because of concerns about future demand," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. "If current trends continue, local gas prices are likely to drop even more significantly."

The national average price dropped for the 34th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1.1 cents to $4.521. It has dropped 49.5 cents over the past 34 days, including 1.6 cents Sunday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 15.7 cents less than one week ago and 46.8 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.363 more than one year ago.

Now, for the question we're all wondering: How low can gas prices go?

"It is possible if fuel remains at $100 a barrel right now ... the national average of the United States. If the refiners pass on those cost savings, it could get down to about $4 again in the United States. On average now in California, that'd be different because of our tax structure would be above $5, but, you know, $5.10 or so," Univeristy of Suthern California professor Shon Hiatt said.

It's no secret that in Southern California we’re paying some of the highest prices for gas in the country.

Hiatt says the reason for that boils down to a combination of emission laws, local competition and the long distance it takes to transport fuel here. He says drivers should enjoy the savings when they come -- but to be prepared for possible increases in the future.

"We're looking at a very volatile rest of the summer and into the fall until we get a few more signals and a clear picture on what's going to happen to our own economy," Hiatt said. "Based on the interest points raised from the Federal Reserve, as well as what China is going to do and its consumption, I think those are the two biggest factors we need to look at right now. Every dollar counts."