Still Waiting On Your Middle-Class Tax Refund? Most of You Should've Received it by Now

Whether you call it a “Gas Tax Refund” or an “Inflation Relief Payment," the Middle-Class Tax Refund should have already been issued to nearly 12.5 million Californians. If you’re reading this, it might be safe to assume you’re not one of them.

Almost everyone who filed a 2020 tax return in California by October of last year will get one of these payments.

The state of California Franchise Tax Board is done sending out direct deposits so you don’t have to keep looking at your bank account. If you’re still waiting on that money then it’s the mailbox you should be keeping an eye on because you will get it in the form of a debit card.

These are the taxpayers who received their tax refund by check, changed banks, or paid tax-preparer fees using a tax refund.

If you received either of the two Golden State Stimulus Payments, you should have received the money by now.

If you didn’t qualify for either of the stimulus checks, your card will be sent no later than Dec. 17 if your last name starts with the letter A through K. If your last name starts with a letter between L and Z, then you could be getting the refund up until the 31st to ring in the New Year.

Keep in mind that the debit card comes inside of an envelope clearly identifying it as a Middle-Class Tax Refund out of Omaha, Nebraska, so don’t let that throw you off. We’ve heard of cases where they get thrown away with junk mail.

The amount you’ll receive depends on income up to $250,000 for single filers and $500,000 for joint filers. This payment will not be taxed by the state of California.

If you believe you should have received it by now and haven’t, call 1-800-240-0223 to find out why and/or get a replacement debit card.