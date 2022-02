The 2022 Winter Olympics are in full swing and the competition is on.

NBC 7's Steven Luke caught up with Team USA curlers John Shuster and Matt Hamilton Saturday to talk about their journey to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The pair first grabbed a lot of attention in the last Olympics when they captured Team USA’s first-ever curling gold. Shuster was also one of the flag bearers for the opening ceremony.

Watch the moment Team USA Curler John Shuster found out he would be a flag bearer for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics and then watch him share the news with his wife and kids back home.