Step into new Who-niverse: Doctor Who exhibit lands at San Diego Comic-Con Museum

Tickets allow guests to time travel to — well, at least explore — the entire museum, where Doctor Who fans of all generations will be the first to see this exhibit in the U.S., which opens March 15.

By Clay Marshall

Monster Vault Comic-Con Museum N. Ricoy

“All of time and space, everything that ever happened or ever will — where do you start?” said the great Doctor Who. 

Perhaps Balboa Park, where beginning March 15, you can find the Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder: Where Science Meets Fiction exhibit at the Comic-Con Museum.

Tickets allow guests to explore the entire museum – and for Doctor Who Fans of all generations to be the first to see this exhibit in the U.S.

The TARDIS Tech Room, where visitors can examine the technological capabilities of the doctor’s gadgets and gizmos. Photo courtesy of the Comic-Con Museum N. Ricoy
The exhibit showcases a vast collection of original props and sets, and behind-the-scenes resource materials from the world’s longest-running science fiction show, which was launched by the BBC in 1963.

The multi-sensory exhibit lets visitors step into the doctor’s adventures, encounter iconic characters and explore famous onscreen worlds while learning about the real-life science behind the show’s memorable moments.

A wealth of scientific “wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey” topics like the concept of time travel, artificial intelligence, DNA manipulation and cloning can be explored throughout the exhibit.

Another shot from the Monster Vault. Photo courtesy of Comic-Con Museum N. Ricoy

Highlights include:

● A Time Vortex Corridor and TARDIS Tech Room where visitors can examine the technological capabilities of the Doctor’s gadgets and gizmos, including a collection of authentic sonic screwdrivers

● The Monster Vault that houses the doctor’s most terrifying alien adversaries, including the Cybermen and the Weeping Angels (plus a simulator that allows visitors to change their voice to sound like a Dalek!)

● Exclusive Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder merch, exclusive to the Comic-Con Museum

“We are delighted to be working with BBC Studios and Sarner International to bring this fascinating exhibition that merges the worlds of science, fiction, and the popular arts through such a celebrated show,” said Comic-Con Museum Executive Director Rita Vandergaw. “This is the first time it will ever be shown in the country, and we can’t wait for fans to experience it."

Tickets can be purchased at the museum or at the door and include admission to the entire museum, which is open Thursdays through Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last entry at 4 p.m. Admission (adults ages 18+) is $30; children (ages 6–12) are $12; seniors (65+), students (13–17) and military are $20. Children 5 years of age and younger are free.

