Statewide Flex Alert Issued Friday

The statewide alert will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Due to extreme heat and high demand sweeping the state, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Friday.

The statewide alert will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. on July 9.

ISO cites a potential capacity shortfall on the state's electric grid.

"Such conservation would help ease the strain on the grid during the crucial evening hours when solar energy is diminished or no longer available," the ISO said.

Flex Alerts are issued when the electricity grid is overtaxed due to high temperatures, the ISO said. It is a voluntary call on residents to conserve electricity when demand is at its peak.

Consumers should conserve electricity by turning off unnecessary lights, not using major appliances and setting air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, especially in the late afternoon and early evening when the grid is most stressed, the ISO said.

When the California ISO calls for a Flex Alert it means all Californians can jump in to help prevent power interruptions. Here's what you can do.

More energy-saving tips can be found on the FlexAlert website.

High temperatures are expected to peak this weekend for Southern California, the National Weather Service said.

An excessive heat warning for the deserts and heat advisory for the mountains has been issued from Saturday to Sunday evening in SoCal.

