Cal-ISO Issues Statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday

With a heat wave broiling California, the manager of the power grid has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

Above-normal temperatures are expected across Southern California and many other parts of the state, officials said, prompting the call for a statewide Flex Alert from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Residents are being urged to voluntarily cut back on power use to avoid strain on California's electrical grid.

The Flex Alert was issued by the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state's power grid.

During the Flex Alert, consumers are asked to set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits, and take other voluntary measures, including avoiding the use of major appliances and unnecessary lights. Cal-ISO recommended that residents take steps before the Flex Alert takes effect, such as pre-cooling homes to 72 degrees and closing blinds and drapes.

"With above-normal temperatures in the forecast across much of the state (Wednesday), the power grid operator is expecting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand," according to a statement from Cal-ISO.

According to the National Weather Service, a cooling trend will set in later in the week.