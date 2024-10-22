Otay Mesa

1 dead, another injured during SR-905 crash in Otay Mesa

By Danielle Smith

The scene in Otay Mesa after a deadly crash on Oct. 22, 2024.
One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on state Route 905 in Otay Mesa on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The collision was reported just after 2:20 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The first SDFD crew arrived around 15 minutes later.

At least one person died and another person was taken to the hospital, an SDFD spokesperson confirmed to NBC 7.

Caltrans San Diego said that all lanes on westbound SR-905 at Britannia are closed following the crash. Traffic between Britannia and La Media Road is being redirected.

It is unclear what led up to the collision. SkyRanger 7 was over the crash site, showing a car flipped over and destroyed in the middle of the freeway. A Border Patrol vehicle, CHP patrol car and ambulance were seen near the crash.

An NBC 7 crew is headed to the scene to gather more details.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

