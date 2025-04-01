Lane closures on SR-52 in San Diego expected this week: Caltrans

The No. 3 lane on state Route 52 in San Diego will experience a temporary closure starting Monday due to culvert restoration, officials announced.

The closures will occur from 10 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Thursday from Spring Canyon Road UC to Mast Boulevard, according to Caltrans.

More updates and information on closures can be found at Caltrans' website.