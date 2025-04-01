San Diego

Lane closures on SR-52 in San Diego expected this week: Caltrans

The closures will occur from 10 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Thursday from Spring Canyon Road UC to Mast Boulevard, according to Caltrans.

By City News Service

[NECN]vlcsnap-1000115.jpg

The No. 3 lane on state Route 52 in San Diego will experience a temporary closure starting Monday due to culvert restoration, officials announced.

The closures will occur from 10 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Thursday from Spring Canyon Road UC to Mast Boulevard, according to Caltrans.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

More updates and information on closures can be found at Caltrans' website.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diegotraffic
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us