‘State of Flow': San Diego FC unveils jersey ahead of Major League Soccer season

It just got a little easier to envision San Diego FC’s first match at Snapdragon Stadium. On Friday, the team unveiled the threads they’ll wear at home during their inaugural season.

Their signature colors ‘chrome and azul’ are on full display in a jersey that is traditional, with a few standout features. The chest showcases the club’s now familiar crest, along with the logo of its kit sponsor – DirecTV, and the logo of the league’s official outfitter – Adidas. They are also represented with three chrome stripes along the shoulders.

Just as there is a splash of color around San Diego FC’s crest, there is a similar gradient that flows from the waist up on each side of the jersey.

You have to look closer for two signature features. On the bottom left are a pair of emblems. One says SD with the words ‘chrome’ and ‘azul’. Next to it is the team’s secondary logo - 18 lines woven together to represent the 18 cities that make up San Diego County. With it is the year 2025 and the words ‘Inaugural Season’. Only 4,500 jerseys with that emblem will be sold, and they will come in a special edition chrome case.

Courtesy: San Diego FC

The back collar says ‘State of Flow’, a nod to the San Diego lifestyle. ‘Flow’ is used often in the club’s branding, including as a descriptor for their logo.

San Diego FC will debut the jersey on March 1, their first match at Snapdragon Stadium. They will start their season on the road and release that uniform at a later date.

The club is celebrating all weekend, beginning at their official team store – Eighteen Threads in the Mission Valley Mall. Doors opened at 10:00 a.m., with a launch party to follow at 6:00 p.m. On Saturday the store will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

On Sunday they make the final stop of their Chrome Ball Tour at Snapdragon Stadium’s Thrive Park, with activities beginning at 10:00 a.m.