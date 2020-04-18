coronavirus outbreak

State Lists 11 San Diego Nursing Homes With COVID-19 Outbreaks

The department's website said the list was a snapshot representing 86% of the state's 1,224 skilled-nursing facilities that have reported data within the last 24 hours

By City News Service

Fairfax Media via Getty Images

California Department of Health officials released the names of 261 nursing homes across the state with COVID-19 outbreaks, including 11 located in San Diego County.

The department's website said the list was a snapshot representing 86% of the state's 1,224 skilled-nursing facilities that have reported data within the last 24 hours.

Country Hills Post Acute in El Cajon reported the county's highest number of patients, 19, who tested positive for COVID-19. They reported fewer than 11 staff members tested positive.

Villa Rancho, a nursing home on Bernardo Center Drive, and The Bradley Court in El Cajon both reported the second-highest number of patients who tested positive, five. Four staff members also tested positive at both locations.

All of the other nursing homes on the county list reported fewer than 11 staff members or patients who tested positive:

  • Avocado Post Acute, El Cajon, fewer than 11 patients testing positive.
  • Boulder Creek Post Acute, Poway, fewer than 11 staff members.
  • Edgemoor Hospital, Santee, fewer than 11 staff members.
  • La Mesa Healthcare Center, fewer than 11 staff members.
  • Lemon Grove Care & Rehabilitation Center, fewer than 11 staff members.
  • San Diego Post-Acute Center, El Cajon, fewer than 11 staff members.
  • The Springs at Pacific Regent, San Diego, fewer than 11 staff members, and fewer than 11 patients.
  • Valle Vista Convalescent Hospital, Escondido, fewer than 11 staff members.
