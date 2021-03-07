State Denies Waivers For In-Person Learning at Three North County Districts

Late Sunday night Superintendents with Carlsbad Unified School District, San Dieguito Union High School District and Poway Unified School District announced they did not get their waivers approved by the state to resume in-person instruction.

The three Superintendents; Ben Churchill, Ed.D. with CUSD, Robert Haley, Ed.D. with SDUHSD, and Marian Kim Pheps, Ed.D. with PUSD, said they spoke directly with Dr. Naomi Bardach, Lead of the Safe Schools for All Team for the State of California and asked she appeal the decision, but said Dr. Bardach was unwilling to change the ruling and said the decision was final.

Superintendents w/ Carlsbad Unified School District, San Dieguito Union High School District & Poway Unified School District say their waivers were not approved by CDPH to resume in person instruction. Some students can do online-learning on campus. Watch @nbcsandiego right now pic.twitter.com/AxJXeo7hXB — Lauren Coronado (@LaurenmCoronado) March 8, 2021

According to state guidance, the districts can offer distance-learning in cohorts while on campus, but in-person instruction cannot resume. The superintendents expressed great frustration in the state’s decision and said they would review their options and have an update for families Monday.

The ruling comes after San Dieguito Union High School District announced Friday they’d resume in-person instruction regardless of the state’s decision. Then Sunday afternoon Dr. Haley told NBC 7, “Unfortunately, without state approval we will not be able to fully implement our plan.” He said students assigned to be on campus for online learning are still welcome, but in-person instruction will not happen.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

By Sunday night, Dr. Haley sent out this letter;

This evening, we were informed by Governor Newsom’s representative, Dr. Naomi Bardach, Lead of the Safe Schools for All Team for the State of California that our application to expand in-person teaching and learning for students was not approved.

We are incredibly frustrated and angered by this arbitrary and uninformed decision, as the application had the full support of the San Diego County Public Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten, and her team, after a thorough review.

This evening I spoke directly with Dr. Naomi Bardach, head of the CDPH Safe Schools for All Team, and Brooks Allen of the State Board of Education to appeal the decision. Dr. Bardach was unwilling to change the ruling and said it was final.

We want everyone to know we stand by our decision to have those students who were assigned to come to school tomorrow to do so. We are reviewing our options and will have an update for families and staff during the day on Monday.

Robert Haley

Superintendent

Committed to the Future

Dr. Churchill shared the following letter;

Carlsbad Unified middle school and high school families and staff,



This evening, we were informed by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) that our application to resume in-person teaching and learning for our middle school and high school students was not approved.



We are incredibly frustrated by this decision, as the application had the full support of local public health officials, and was approved by the San Diego County public health officer, Dr Wilma Wooten.



This evening I spoke directly with Dr. Naomi Bardach, head of the CDPH Safe Schools for All Team, to appeal the decision. She was unwilling to change the ruling.



We are reviewing our options and will have an update for families and staff on Monday.



Sincerely,

Dr. Ben Churchill

Superintendent

Dr. Marian Kim Pheps sent NBC 7 this letter;

Dear PUSD Families,

Late this evening, we were informed by Governor Newsom’s representative, Dr. Naomi Bardach, Lead of the Safe Schools for All Team for the State of California that our application to expand in-person teaching and learning for middle and high school students was not approved by the CDPH. We are incredibly frustrated by this arbitrary decision, as the application had the full support of the San Diego County Public Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten, and her team, after a thorough review.

This evening I spoke directly with Dr. Bardach to appeal the decision. Dr. Bardach was unwilling to change the ruling and said it was final. She stated that her approval of our application was contingent upon each cohort of students remaining in one classroom with a single teacher for the entire day. This is not possible for our secondary students, as they all have multiple teachers, courses, and schedules. Other North County school districts also submitted appeals to reopen. Their applications were also denied tonight based on this unrealistic condition not being met.

Our plan is to still be able to reopen during the week of March 15. If San Diego County continues its downward trend in case rates, it is projected that our County will be in the red tier by March 16. That would allow us to reopen middle and high schools starting March 17. The County moving into the red tier would allow us to move forward with reopening our middle and high regardless of the CDPH’s decision.

Our District, schools, and staff have worked tirelessly to establish safe reopening plans that adhere to all local and State requirements (COVID-19 School Safety Plan, CDPH checklist, Reopening Guidebook, etc.). We’ve established effective contact tracing and quarantining processes. We’ve added filtration devices and upgraded ventilation systems in all of our classrooms and schools. We've implemented enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols. We've implemented physical distancing and mask requirements. And we have successfully advocated for the prioritization of vaccinations for our staff.

We are committed to ensuring that we are able to welcome our middle and high school students back during the week of March 15. We are confident our reopening plan is comprehensive and addresses all conditions and protocols as required by public health officials. We apologize for the late email, but we wanted you to hear the news as soon as we were made aware. We will continue to keep you informed as we push forward with the reopening of our middle and high schools for our students.

Respectfully,

Marian Kim Phelps, Ed.D.

Superintendent

According to state guidance, if San Diego County moves into the red tier and stays in the red tier for at least two weeks, the schools will be able to resume in-person learning.